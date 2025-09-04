Cancer: Your mind will be open to positive thoughts today. Advice from your father could bring valuable results at work. Your eagerness to learn will also help you form new friendships. A minor quarrel with your partner may arise as you try to prove a point, but their understanding nature will quickly ease the situation. This is a favourable time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. Avoid jumping to conclusions or taking hasty actions, as they may spoil the day. On the personal front, your spouse will be in a romantic mood. Remedy: Share a meal together in the kitchen to strengthen love and bonding.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.