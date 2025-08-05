Cancer: Just like salt gives flavour to food, a bit of unhappiness helps you truly appreciate joy. Today, you may see great profits in business, and there’s a good chance to take it to new heights. Make your family a priority—spend time with them, share in their happiness and concerns, and show that you care. If you express your love, your partner will feel like a blessing in your life today. However, a busy day lies ahead, as unfinished tasks will keep you occupied. You may want to clean and reorganise your home, but free time might be hard to come by. Some arguments in your relationship could leave you frustrated, but don’t give up easily—stay strong and work through it. Remedy: Wear a silver chain around your neck to boost success in business and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.