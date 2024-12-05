Cancer: Your playful and childlike side will shine today, putting you in a cheerful mood. Financially, you might not have to dip into your own funds, as an elder in your family could step in to assist. However, someone at home may feel frustrated if you've been neglecting household responsibilities. A sudden shift in your romantic partner's mood could leave you feeling unsettled. Be cautious about engaging in romantic gestures at the workplace, as it could harm your reputation. If you're looking to connect with someone on a personal level, maintain professionalism and respectful boundaries while at work. Make good use of your free time by exploring something creative instead of letting it go to waste. Lastly, beware of outside interference that could create misunderstandings with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance your love life, perform a kapoor-aarti (camphor offering) to Lord Krishna.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.