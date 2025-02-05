Cancer: Personal challenges may affect your peace of mind, but engaging in mentally stimulating activities, such as reading something interesting, can help you manage the stress. If you've been spending money carelessly, an urgent expense may make you realize its true value. Your sharp wit will lighten the atmosphere around you, bringing joy to those nearby. Your partner will feel like a true blessing today—cherish every moment together. A cheerful mood from your boss could create a positive and energetic work environment. With some free time on your hands, consider meditating to achieve inner peace. Marriage is a beautiful gift, and today, you'll truly experience its joy. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed them to birds to enhance financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.