Cancer: Discomfort may affect your peace of mind, but a supportive friend can help you navigate your problems. Listening to soothing music can also relieve stress. Remember, during difficult times, your savings will be your greatest support. Start saving today and curb unnecessary expenses. Expect guests to keep you engaged in the evening. Reality may force you to distance yourself from a loved one. Workplace challenges from colleagues and subordinates may cause some stress. However, you won’t be bothered by others' opinions today. Instead, you will prefer solitude over socializing. Despite a heated argument during the day, you will share a pleasant evening with your spouse. Remedy: Feed green leafy vegetables to cows for professional success.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.