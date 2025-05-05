Cancer: Focus seriously on improving your personality today. If you’re facing financial stress, consider seeking advice from an elder on saving and money management. Your innocent and playful nature may help resolve a family issue. A disagreement could arise with your partner, and you might struggle to make them understand your point of view. Avoid taking them for granted. A leisure trip will bring you joy and relaxation. However, having too many expectations from your married life today could lead to disappointment—keep your hopes realistic. Remedy: For success in your career, offer water to a Peepal tree while chanting: “Moolatho Brahma-rupaya, Madhyatho Vishnu-rupena, Antataha Shiv-rupaya, Vruksha-raajaya the Namaha.”

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.