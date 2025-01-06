Cancer: Your child’s performance may bring you immense joy today. While your financial situation remains strong, be cautious not to overspend or make unnecessary purchases. If children fall short of your expectations, encourage and motivate them to pursue shared dreams with positivity. By evening, an unexpected romantic feeling might occupy your thoughts. You’ll have chances to showcase your talents throughout the day. In your free time, you may visit someone close, but a remark from them could upset you, prompting an early departure. Your spouse will make you feel today that true happiness exists right here on earth. Remedy: To improve family life, worship an iron idol of your personal deity at home regularly.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Before 2:30 p.m.