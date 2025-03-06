Cancer: Your energy may dip just as success appears within reach. Be cautious with your investments—only wise decisions will yield good returns, so ensure your hard-earned money is placed wisely. A movie night or dinner with your spouse in the evening will help you unwind and lift your spirits. However, a misunderstanding or miscommunication could dampen your mood. This is a favourable time to build professional connections abroad. While you may intend to spend quality time with your family, a disagreement with someone close could spoil the atmosphere. Tensions may also lead to a serious argument with your spouse today. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree and circumambulate it, especially on Saturdays, for better health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6.25 pm to 8.15 pm.