Cancer: It may not be a great day for expectant mothers — take extra care while walking to avoid any mishaps. Financially, this isn’t a very favourable day, so watch your spending closely. On the brighter side, love and bonding are set to grow. Romance will be in the air, much like the freshness of spring — full of charm, warmth, and joy. You’ll likely feel that special spark today. Businesspeople might have to go on an unplanned work trip, which could cause mental fatigue. Working professionals should stay away from office gossip, as it might lead to trouble. Things might not go exactly as planned today, but your partner may surprise you with an emotional and romantic connection that feels like entering a new world. Remedy: For better health, keep a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it at the base of a nearby tree the next morning.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.