Cancer: Take care of your health today—avoid overeating and make regular visits to a fitness club part of your routine. Financially, there are chances of earning extra income if you act smartly. At home, spend a calm and peaceful day with your family; if others bring their problems to you, don’t let them disturb your inner balance. Be mindful of your behavior when stepping out with your partner. A visit to a park or shopping mall with younger family members may bring joy, though an old issue might resurface during a lighthearted chat with your spouse, possibly leading to an argument. You’ll have ample free time today, so avoid daydreaming and use your energy for something constructive—it will create a strong foundation for the coming week. Remedy: Eat soaked almonds to boost your energy and vitality.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.