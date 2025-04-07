Cancer: Today, you’re filled with hope and positivity—it feels almost magical. If you’re a well-established businessperson, be very careful and thoughtful with your investments today. Friends and family may seek your attention, but it’s a great day to take a break from everything and pamper yourself. Your smile can lift your partner’s mood and ease their worries. Relatives may bring you new opportunities that could lead to growth and success. You might decide to watch a movie in your free time, but chances are you won’t enjoy it and may feel like it was a waste of time. There could be a lovely surprise waiting for you that brings happiness to your married life. Remedy: Mix Gangajal (holy Ganga water) in your bath water—it may help attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.