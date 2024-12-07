Cancer: A lack of willpower could leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental stress. If you’ve taken out a loan, be prepared to repay it today, as circumstances may demand it, potentially straining your finances. Support from relatives will help ease the worries weighing on your mind. However, differences of opinion might strain a personal relationship, so approach conflicts with patience and understanding. Attending seminars or exhibitions can provide valuable knowledge and introduce you to new connections. Be cautious, as neighbors might misrepresent aspects of your married life to others, potentially causing misunderstandings. Your family may require your attention and presence at home today, so make an effort to prioritize their needs and spend quality time with them. Remedy: Gift your partner a pair of white duck showpieces to strengthen your bond and bring positivity to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 6.45 pm.