Cancer: Too much stress and worry can lead to high blood pressure, so try to stay calm. You may have to spend a significant amount on a parent’s health today. While it might strain your finances, it will deepen your bond with them. Avoid being too strict or harsh with your family, as it could disturb the peace at home. Your partner’s eyes may reveal something heartfelt and meaningful—pay attention. Stay focused on your work and what matters most. Although some people close to you may seek your attention, you might prefer spending time alone to find inner peace. Later in the day, your spouse will make you feel truly loved and cherished. Remedy: Donate bronze utensils at a temple of Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga for better health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.