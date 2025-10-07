Cancer: Avoid long journeys today, as you may feel too weak to travel. You are likely to gain support and benefits from your brother or sister. Children may make the day challenging, so use patience and affection to keep them engaged and prevent unnecessary stress. Remember, love attracts love. Romance promises to be enjoyable and exciting. Learning new skills and techniques will be important for career growth. Spending a quiet day alone with a good book could be the perfect way to recharge. Today also offers a wonderful opportunity to share the best moments with your spouse. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home can bring significant health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.