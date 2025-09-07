Cancer: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic—it will boost your confidence and flexibility. At the same time, let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Pending salaries may cause financial worries, prompting you to seek help from a friend. Be patient with children or those less experienced than you. Romance could feel complicated today. People connected with art and theatre may come across exciting new opportunities to showcase their talent. You’ll make promises to those who rely on your support. However, overeating or indulging in rich food and drinks with your spouse might affect your health. Remedy: For stable finances, offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, and saffron to your father or father-like figures.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.