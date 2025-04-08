Cancer: Recent events may leave your mind a bit unsettled. Practicing meditation and yoga can help you find peace and also boost your physical well-being. Financially, things will improve as you recover some delayed payments. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Romance will be joyful and full of excitement. Your growing confidence will be noticeable, and you may see clear signs of progress. You often focus so much on your family's needs that you forget to take time for yourself. But today, you’ll finally get a chance to relax and maybe even explore a new hobby. Meanwhile, your life partner may fall in love with you all over again because of something special others do around you. Remedy: For good health, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp beneath it.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.