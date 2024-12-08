Cancer: Don’t rely solely on fate—take proactive steps to improve your health, as luck favors those who put in the effort. Investing in real estate could prove to be profitable. It’s also a great day to reconnect with old contacts and rekindle relationships. You may meet someone interesting today. At work, you'll find yourself in control, with a strong hand in every situation. Students of your sign might get absorbed in their phones for the day, so be mindful of your focus. You’ll also enjoy some of the best moments of your life today, spending quality time with your spouse. Remedy: For better health, wear gold or a yellow thread in any form.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10:45 am to 1:00 pm.