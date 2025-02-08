Cancer: Avoid self-medication, as it may lead to dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medication to ensure your well-being. If you own land and are looking to sell, you may find a suitable buyer today and secure a good deal. Those in need of emotional support will find comfort and guidance from their elders. In matters of love, trust your instincts and make wise choices. Feeling disillusioned by money, love, or family? You may feel drawn to seek guidance from a spiritual teacher for inner peace. While some believe marriage is filled with conflicts and passion, today will bring harmony and serenity. Prioritize rest and avoid unnecessary stress to maintain your well-being. Remedy: Sit under the moonlight for 15–20 minutes to promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.