Cancer: Take extra care while consuming exposed food to avoid health issues, but don't stress unnecessarily as it will only lead to mental tension. Stick to your budget to avoid financial strain, and refrain from letting friends or relatives handle your finances, as this could lead to overspending. Some may enjoy a romantic evening filled with beautiful gifts and flowers. If you believe you can handle significant tasks without assistance, you may need to rethink your approach. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to find quality time to spend with your family. It's a day of extraordinary love and romance—you'll experience the heights of affection with your spouse. Remedy: Use a neem twig for brushing your teeth to maintain both good health and financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.