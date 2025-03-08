Cancer: Your kindness will bring you moments of joy today. However, be mindful of potential conflicts with someone close, as disputes could escalate and even lead to legal matters, putting a strain on your finances. Offer support to friends who may need your help. External interference could create tension in your romantic relationship, so handle matters with patience and understanding. To find peace, consider spending time at a temple, gurudwara, or any other spiritual place, away from unnecessary conflicts. Marriage comes with its ups and downs, and you might experience some challenges today. Time may seem to move slowly, giving you a chance to rest and recharge. Embrace this much-needed rejuvenation. Remedy: Gifting your romantic partner a marble-based item or keepsake can strengthen your bond and bring fulfillment to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.