Cancer: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on your health and appearance. Any financial stress you're facing may ease with the help of friends. Your hard work and your family's support will bring success and happiness. Romance is in the air—your love life is likely to bloom beautifully today. You may experience a positive shift in your work environment. Shopping or other personal activities will keep you engaged for most of the day. Your spouse’s sweet and innocent gestures will make your day extra special. Remedy: To bring positive energy into your professional life, avoid storing trash or iron scraps in your attic or upper shelves.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.