Cancer: Your mind will remain open and receptive to positive thoughts today. Your dedication and hard work are likely to be noticed, bringing you some financial rewards. However, family matters could become challenging, as neglecting responsibilities may draw criticism from loved ones. On the personal side, things will stay under control if you plan carefully to achieve satisfactory results. Work-related tensions might trouble your mind as you try to resolve office issues. Spending time with younger family members at a park or shopping mall can bring joy and relaxation. In your married life, today you are likely to let go of past sorrows and cherish the happy moments of the present. Remedy: To maintain peace in family life, seek blessings from your father or father-like figures early every morning.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.