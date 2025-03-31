Capricorn: Work pressure and tensions at home may cause some stress, but financial improvements are on the horizon. A festive atmosphere at home will help lift your mood—be sure to actively participate rather than just observing from the sidelines. A new romantic connection is likely, but be cautious about sharing personal details too soon. Avoid making commitments unless you're certain you can fulfill them. Recognizing the value of time, you may feel the urge to spend some moments in solitude, which could be beneficial for you. However, a lack of support from your spouse during a challenging time may leave you feeling disappointed. Remedy: Donate stationery items like pens, notebooks, and pencils to underprivileged students to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.