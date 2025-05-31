Capricorn: Today calls for special care and attention, especially for expectant mothers. Be prepared for some unexpected expenses, as sudden bills may add pressure to your finances. Participating in group activities can lead to meaningful new friendships. A spontaneous pleasure trip may be on the horizon—one that will refresh your energy and rekindle your passion for life. Be open to the advice of others today; genuine insights could lead to real benefits. Someone close to you might do something unexpectedly thoughtful, reigniting the spark in your relationship and making your partner fall for you all over again. You may have big plans for the weekend, but beware of procrastination—it could lead to frustration and prevent you from achieving what you’ve set out to do. Remedy: To improve your financial well-being, plant a banana tree, take care of it, and offer regular worship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.