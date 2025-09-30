Capricorn: Meditation and self-reflection will bring positive results today. With support from your siblings, you may gain financial benefits, so don’t hesitate to seek their advice. The family atmosphere might not be as smooth as you expect, and disagreements are possible—stay calm to avoid conflicts. Take some time to reconnect with friends by recalling happy memories. Opportunities to showcase your skills will also arise. You can enjoy a relaxing day reading an interesting magazine or novel. Today, you may feel that your married life has never been so beautiful. Remedy: For family happiness, offer one red chili, 27 grains of lentils, and five red flowers at any Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.