Capricorn: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation. You'll realize that your worries are as fragile as a soap bubble—easily shattered by a little courage. Remember, in difficult times, your savings will be your greatest support. Start managing your finances wisely today and avoid unnecessary expenses. If you're feeling mentally overwhelmed, confide in close friends or family members—they can help ease your burden. A delightful surprise awaits if you check your partner's recent social media posts. Those in creative fields will have a rewarding day, finally gaining the recognition and fame they've been striving for. Surprise your spouse by setting aside work and dedicating your time to them today. No matter what happens in the world, you’ll find comfort in the warmth of your partner’s embrace. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prosperity by showing respect and kindness to young girls and noble women.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.