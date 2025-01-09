Capricorn: Success from past efforts will boost your confidence today. If you're a businessperson, avoid lending money to family members who have a history of not repaying it. Take time to indulge in activities you truly enjoy—it’s a great day for self-care. Love transcends the boundaries of the senses, but today you’ll feel its bliss on a whole new level. Be cautious about sharing your plans openly, as it might jeopardize your project. You may get so engrossed in watching a movie on TV or your phone that important tasks are left undone. Your spouse’s inner beauty will shine through and bring warmth to your day. Remedy: Offer a water-filled coconut to Lord Shiva to enhance your work life or business success.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 7 pm.