Capricorn: Unwanted thoughts may trouble you today, so stay active—physical exercise can help clear your mind and boost your mood. The investments you made in the past will bring positive returns, strengthening your financial position. Exciting news is on the horizon, bringing joy not just to you but to your entire family. However, remember to keep your excitement in check. Plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. At work, avoid being too assertive—understanding others' perspectives before making decisions will help maintain harmony. You may find yourself spending time on unimportant matters today, so try to stay focused on what truly matters. A wonderful piece of news may bring you and your spouse closer, adding warmth to your relationship. Remedy: Support communities facing water shortages by setting up free water kiosks or donating water. This Saturn-related remedy will bring job satisfaction and inner contentment.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.