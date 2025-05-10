Capricorn: Your positive attitude will leave a lasting impression on those around you, inspiring admiration and warmth. If you run a small-scale business, a timely suggestion from someone close may open the door to financial gain—be open to their insights. Keep your temper in check today, as sharp words could unintentionally wound loved ones. Romantic energies are strong, making it a perfect day to connect with someone special. However, unfinished work may demand your attention in the evening, cutting into your personal time—but your dedication won’t go unnoticed. With your spouse, you’re likely to create a memory you'll both cherish for years to come. A film or show might spark a sudden desire to escape into the serenity of the hills—fueling your imagination and longing for adventure. Remedy: For greater harmony and blessings in family life, regularly recite the Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan Ashtak, and Lord Ram Stuti.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.