Capricorn: Be cautious while working around the house; mishandling household items could lead to issues. Financial outflow may be high today, making it challenging to save. You’ll feel energized and may even organize a party or event for your friends. Stay firm with any emotional demands from your partner. A person from your past may reach out, creating a memorable moment. Your spouse’s health might dip slightly, so keep an eye on it. Prioritize your peace of mind—you may find tranquility by visiting a park, riverfront, or temple. Remedy: Improve your health by flowing raw coal in water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 5 pm.