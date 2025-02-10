Capricorn: You'll have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. Financially, the day brings mixed results—you can earn profits, but only through dedicated effort. Criticizing others unnecessarily may draw disapproval from relatives, so it's best to let go of this habit as it serves no real purpose. If you've been harsh in love, a sincere apology can help mend things. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve work-related issues, and be mindful of your words when speaking with important people. Your plans may be disrupted due to your spouse's urgent commitments, but in the end, you'll realize it was for the best. Remedy: Offer water to a Shivling regularly to promote happiness and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.