Capricorn: Engaging in creative hobbies will help you stay relaxed and refreshed. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources, adding to your stability. Your domestic life will be filled with peace and warmth. However, your partner may feel the need to express their thoughts today rather than listening to yours, which might leave you feeling a bit upset. Your vibrant and magnetic personality will draw attention and put you in the spotlight. By the end of the day, you’ll realize just how much you mean to your significant other. If the day starts to feel dull, add a spark by exploring something new and creative. Remedy: To overcome any sense of boredom or laziness, take a moment to pray to Lord Shiva for renewed energy and focus.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.