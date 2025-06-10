Capricorn: Just as salt gives flavor to food, a touch of unhappiness helps you truly appreciate the joy in life. Today, with the support of a close friend, businesspersons may receive financial gains that could ease many ongoing challenges. Plan something fun and engaging for the second half of the day—it will lift your spirits. You’re likely to reconnect with a kind and understanding friend. Your ability to take on extra responsibilities will impress those who struggle to keep up. Fresh ideas will flow effortlessly, and the activities you choose today could bring rewards far beyond what you expected. In matters of the heart, you’ll find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. Remedy: Keep your faith strong and avoid engaging in psychological negativity. This will contribute to your overall well-being and mental health.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.