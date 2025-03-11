Capricorn: Expectant mothers should take extra caution today, especially while walking. Support from your brother or sister may bring unexpected benefits. You'll likely be the center of attention at a social gathering, but be mindful — outside interference could lead to tension. However, you'll also contribute to something significant, earning praise and rewards for your efforts. Today, you might come across an old item at home that stirs fond childhood memories, leaving you feeling nostalgic. Your spouse may unintentionally say or do something that upsets you, but it’s likely to be short-lived. Remedy: For better health, try eating while facing east.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious: 3 pm to 5 pm.