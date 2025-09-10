Capricorn: Don’t let nervousness shake your confidence when meeting high-profile people — self-assurance is as important for your well-being as capital is for a business. Long-pending dues and arrears are likely to be recovered today. You may also receive unexpected gifts or presents from relatives and friends. A romantic encounter could bring the joy of love. Stay honest and direct in your approach — your determination and skills will be noticed. Recognising the value of time, you may prefer spending some moments in solitude, which will be beneficial for you. Overall, the day looks better than usual with your life partner. Remedy: Feed black-and-white cows to energise and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.