Capricorn: Speak your mind without hesitation. Don't let a lack of confidence hold you back, as it may complicate matters and slow your progress. Expressing yourself openly will help you regain confidence and approach challenges with a positive attitude. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid financial setbacks. Unexpected news from your children will bring joy. Be respectful and considerate in your romantic relationship. A work-related journey is likely to bring positive results—stay composed and express yourself clearly in interviews. Unfortunately, your free time may be taken up by unimportant tasks today. Your spouse might not be as attentive to your daily needs, which could leave you feeling upset. Remedy: Incorporate more jaggery and lentils into your diet to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.