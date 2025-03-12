Capricorn: Take care of your health and streamline your tasks for better efficiency. Be cautious with your expenses—stick to essential purchases only. It's an ideal day to reconnect and nurture relationships with loved ones. Romantic opportunities may be limited today. Work responsibilities are likely to increase, but planetary influences will bring several reasons for you to feel satisfied. A misunderstanding with your spouse could upset you, so focus on open and clear communication to avoid conflicts. Remedy: Chant the Hanuman Chalisa for improved health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Silver.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.