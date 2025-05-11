Capricorn: A compliment from a friend today will bring you happiness, as it reflects the selfless nature you’ve developed—just like a tree providing shade to others while enduring the heat itself. If you’ve taken out loans, you might face some difficulties in repaying them today. It's also a good time to reconsider your controlling attitude within your family. Working together and sharing life’s ups and downs will bring them great happiness. Apologise for any harsh words you may have said to your partner. At work, stay calm and only speak when necessary—unnecessary comments could get you into trouble. You may be tempted to waste your free time on your phone or watching TV, but this could annoy your spouse, especially if you’re not engaging with them. Remember, marriage is about more than just living together—it’s important to spend quality time with your partner. Remedy: For better financial growth, keep the roots of a Bael tree (wood apple) wrapped in red or orange cloth in your pocket.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm.