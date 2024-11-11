Capricorn: Your health will remain steady despite a busy schedule, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your life is your true commitment. You may encounter financial challenges today, but with wisdom and careful handling, you could turn a potential loss into a gain. Watch out for stubborn behavior, as it may upset family members and close friends. Despite work pressures, your partner will bring you deep romantic joy. Admitting any mistakes at work can work in your favor, but take time to analyze ways to improve and offer apologies to anyone affected. Remember, mistakes are natural, but only a fool repeats them. Your competitive spirit will help you excel in any contest you join. An old friend might visit and bring back cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, consider gifting a gold or bronze idol of your family deity to a religious or sacred institution.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12.20 pm to 2 pm.