Capricorn: Your health will remain in good shape today. A sudden inflow of money will help you comfortably manage bills and immediate expenses. Some may consider purchasing jewelry or a new household appliance. However, be cautious in friendships, as misunderstandings could strain bonds. At work, rely on your intelligence and influence to resolve issues effectively. Still, be prepared, as not everything may go according to plan. On the personal front, a harsh word or rude gesture from your spouse might leave you feeling unsettled. Remedy: Offer Prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples to strengthen your bond of love.

Lucky Colour: Off-White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.