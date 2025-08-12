Capricorn: Someone might upset your mood today, but don’t let these small annoyances take control of you. Unnecessary worries and anxieties could impact your health, potentially even causing skin-related issues. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic enhancements. While the day will generally be beneficial, beware—someone you trust may disappoint you. In love, your partner’s sweet words may sound like, “Don’t leave me alone in this lonely world,” but remember to keep your emotions grounded. Rest may be scarce as pending tasks demand your attention. However, you might still find some free time to work on a reliable solution to a lingering problem. By day’s end, you’ll cherish unforgettable moments with your spouse. Remedy: Offer 2 or 3 lemons to Lord Shiva or place them near a Peepal tree to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 6.45 pm.