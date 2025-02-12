Capricorn: Your child's achievements will bring you immense joy today. You have a keen understanding of what others expect from you, but be mindful not to overspend. Social gatherings will be enjoyable, though it's best to keep personal matters to yourself. You may deeply feel your partner’s presence even in their absence. Professionally, you will have the opportunity to finalize major land deals and manage large-scale entertainment projects. It’s a great day to network and connect with influential people. On the personal front, you will spend an unforgettable and blissful day with your spouse. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.