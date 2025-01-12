Capricorn: Outdoor sports may captivate your interest today, while meditation and yoga will provide both mental and physical benefits. Investing with a long-term perspective is likely to yield significant returns. Avoid imposing your opinions on friends and family, as it may lead to unnecessary conflicts and irritation. There’s a good chance you’ll have a memorable encounter or connection today. However, traders under this sign should exercise caution, as following bad advice from a close friend could lead to trouble. Professionals should remain vigilant at work to avoid potential setbacks. Someone close to you might seek quality time together, but your busy schedule may leave you unable to meet their expectations, causing disappointment for both of you. On a positive note, you’ll relive cherished romantic moments with your spouse today. Remedy: Offer yellow flowers to your deity daily to maintain harmony and peace in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.