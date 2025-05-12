Capricorn: Your health will flourish when you share joy and positivity with others. Stay alert and avoid getting involved in risky or questionable financial deals. Be mindful in your personal relationships—arguments with loved ones can be avoided through calm and respectful communication. Take any setbacks in stride; there are valuable lessons to be learned. If you're thinking of making a romantic proposal today, it might be wise to wait, as the timing may not be in your favor. A revelation about your boss’s behavior could bring clarity and unexpected relief. Though others may seek your company, you may prefer solitude today to find inner peace. Your spouse might be deeply absorbed in work, which could leave you feeling neglected and emotionally distant. Remedy: Regularly chanting the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra may support steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.30 pm.