Capricorn: Don’t take life for granted; remember that caring for your well-being is a true commitment. Property deals may work out well, bringing substantial gains. Be generous and patient when handling personal issues, but be mindful of your words to avoid hurting loved ones. Romance may not be in the cards today, though some may see professional progress. Consider refreshing your appearance to boost confidence and attract new connections. A relative, friend, or neighbor could create some tension in your married life. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to strengthen your love relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.