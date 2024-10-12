Capricorn: It’s a perfect day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem. You may encounter some financial challenges today—seeking advice from your father or a trusted father figure will be helpful. You’ll enjoy being the center of attention, with many opportunities coming your way, though deciding which to pursue might feel overwhelming. If you seize the moment, today could become an unforgettable one in your love life. In your free time, you’ll focus on completing tasks that were left unfinished. Expect an incredibly romantic day with your spouse. You might feel the urge to slip out of the house unnoticed, driven by inner conflict, but a solution may still elude you. Remedy: Offer jaggery to a cow to make your weekend more pleasant.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 6.15 pm.