Capricorn: Personal challenges may affect your peace of mind, but engaging in stimulating activities like reading can help you cope with the pressure. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial dealings. Avoid the habit of constantly finding faults in others, as it may invite criticism from relatives and prove to be a waste of time. A heartfelt proposal may bring you relief and emotional clarity. Surround yourself with accomplished individuals who can offer valuable insights into future opportunities. An evening with a colleague might not feel worthwhile in retrospect. After a rough patch in your married life, today brings a sense of renewal and warmth. Remedy: Enhance family harmony by donating pure ghee and camphor at a place of worship.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.