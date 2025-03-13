Capricorn: Channel your energy toward helping someone in need today—it’s a meaningful way to make the most of your strength and compassion. After all, what better purpose can this temporary body serve than to bring comfort to others? Today is favorable for financial matters—you may successfully raise capital, recover outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Your grandchildren may bring you immense joy, brightening your day. A sudden romantic encounter could boost your mood, but if you're considering a new business partnership, be sure to gather all the necessary information before committing. During a walk in the park, you might run into someone from your past with whom you had differences—handle the situation with calmness and grace. Avoid pressuring your partner today; patience and understanding will help maintain closeness. Remedy: Organizing a group recitation of the Vishnu Sahasranamam can support growth and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.