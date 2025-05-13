Capricorn: Your polite and gracious behavior will not go unnoticed today—many will appreciate your kindness and express their admiration. However, be mindful not to overspend in an attempt to impress others; staying grounded will serve you better in the long run. Keep your temper in check to avoid unintentionally hurting your loved ones—patience and understanding go a long way in maintaining harmony at home. You may find yourself missing your partner deeply and sensing their presence even when they're not around. Today, you’ll have both the energy and insight to take meaningful steps toward increasing your income. If you've been feeling neglected in your relationship, it’s a good time to have an open and honest conversation with your beloved about your feelings. A pleasant surprise from your spouse today will touch your heart and remind you of how special your bond truly is. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to attract financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 2 pm.