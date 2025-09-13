Capricorn: Today’s entertainment is best enjoyed through sports or outdoor activities that keep you active and refreshed. Past investments made with foresight may bring rewarding results, while unexpected gifts or presents from relatives and friends could add to your happiness. Romance will dominate your heart and mind. Spending time with siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a match together—will strengthen your bond. Be careful not to take your partner for granted, as this could spark unnecessary conflict. Remember, it doesn’t matter what others think of you; what truly matters is making the right choices, and when you do, nothing can stand in your way. Remedy: Chant the Lakshmi Chalisa and sing hymns in praise of Goddess Mahalakshmi to enhance mutual trust and understanding with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6 pm.